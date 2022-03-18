NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

