Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 505 at Citigroup

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483 ($6.28).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 238.60 ($3.10) on Monday. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23.

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($41,742.52).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

