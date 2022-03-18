New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 150.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.90 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

