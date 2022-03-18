New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.10. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

