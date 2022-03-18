New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

NYSE:EXR opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

