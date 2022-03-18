New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.