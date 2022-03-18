New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $338.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.25 and its 200-day moving average is $383.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

