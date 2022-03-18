New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,703,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $577.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

