New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.