New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $428.80 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $307.31 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

