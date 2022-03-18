New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,547,781. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

