New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Kroger stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

