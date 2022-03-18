Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $68.17 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

