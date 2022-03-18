Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

