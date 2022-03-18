Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 416,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 513,940 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.