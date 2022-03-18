Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 512.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.