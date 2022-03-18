Newfound Research LLC Buys 445 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 54,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

