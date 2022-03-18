Newfound Research LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC owned 5.35% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $54.73.
