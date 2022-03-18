Newfound Research LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

