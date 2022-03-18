Newfound Research LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.36 and a 200 day moving average of $464.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.02 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

