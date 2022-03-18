Newfound Research LLC Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $216.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

