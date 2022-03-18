Newfound Research LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of APD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

