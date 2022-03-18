Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Down to $28.38

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $27.43. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

