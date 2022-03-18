NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

