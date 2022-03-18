NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 49,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,613,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

