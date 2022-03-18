Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.87 price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

