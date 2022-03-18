NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Larry Dean Edwards Acquires 5,180 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.16. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.