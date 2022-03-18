NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.57. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,286 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.