Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 13th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.