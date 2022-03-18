Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 13th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.