Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 4,136,629 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $206.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 385,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

