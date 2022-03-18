NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$14.85 to C$15.70. The stock traded as high as C$14.19 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 153945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Laurentian upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

