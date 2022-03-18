Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

