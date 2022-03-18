Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWPX. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,403. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

