Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

