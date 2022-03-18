NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 11,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 854,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get NOW alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 202.04 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NOW by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.