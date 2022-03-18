Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

