NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 16,239.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,398 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. 69,087 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

