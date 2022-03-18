NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,908,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $541,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $42.93 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97.

