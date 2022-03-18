Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
