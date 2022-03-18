NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $247.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

