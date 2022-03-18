NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $247.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.91. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

