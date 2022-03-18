Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

