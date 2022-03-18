Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $150.86 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.