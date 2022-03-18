Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

