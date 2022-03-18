Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.34

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.52. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 4,160 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

