OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million

Brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce $92.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $412.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $473.39 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

