Octopus Titan VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OTV2 stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.24) on Friday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

In other news, insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £5,516.24 ($7,173.26).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.