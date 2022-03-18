Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $1,170,602.60 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97.

OKTA opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

