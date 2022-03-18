Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.