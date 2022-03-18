Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of OMGA stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $31.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
