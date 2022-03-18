OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target Lowered to €52.00 at Berenberg Bank

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

